Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4 %

VRSK stock opened at $234.11 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.