Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $4.55 to $4.89 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

