Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 133.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 216,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,580. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $949.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.