Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.80. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,644,366 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

