Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Volution Group Stock Down 3.1 %

LON FAN opened at GBX 389.40 ($5.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 399.95. The stock has a market cap of £770.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,049.47 and a beta of 1.38.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

