W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. 1,707,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,574. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

