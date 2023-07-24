W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

LSXMA traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.