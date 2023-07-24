W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,946 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after buying an additional 362,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,134,000 after buying an additional 301,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 867,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 204,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 142,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2923 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

