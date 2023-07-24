W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 3,404 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 472,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,351. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

