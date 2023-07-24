Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.93 million and $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,848,176 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

