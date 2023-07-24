Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 517,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 771,867 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.00.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $785.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the first quarter worth $375,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 8.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at $275,000.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
