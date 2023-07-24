WAX (WAXP) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $193.80 million and approximately $145.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,019,476,988 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,875,867 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,019,253,298.223983 with 3,330,810,978.7272596 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0633973 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $236,375,646.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

