WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

