WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 197.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $329,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $868,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 261,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

