WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,361 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 346,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $541.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

