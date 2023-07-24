WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.95. 13,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,979. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

