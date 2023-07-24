WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 969 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.49. 669,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,354. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

