Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 181,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

WFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.41. 2,101,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,936,414. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.