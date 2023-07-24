Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.64 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.07.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.