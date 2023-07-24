West Family Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 13,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,356. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

