West Family Investments Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. 807,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

