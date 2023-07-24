West Family Investments Inc. Invests $227,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Schneider National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.