West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $217.64. 564,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.