West Family Investments Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
