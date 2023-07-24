West Family Investments Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Shopify stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.92. 4,520,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,942,682. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

