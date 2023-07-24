West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $91.89. 216,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,744. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

