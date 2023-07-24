West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %
WFG stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $100.03. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,809,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 508,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
