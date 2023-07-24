West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

WST opened at $377.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

