Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

