Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300,736 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of Western Midstream Partners worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

WES stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 238,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

