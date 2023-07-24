Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WTE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$31.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.59 and a 12-month high of C$34.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.97.

Westshore Terminals Investment Dividend Announcement

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of C$96.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.8161309 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.64%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

