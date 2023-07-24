WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $76.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00305865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.