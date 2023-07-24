Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,843 shares in the company, valued at $41,185,597.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $77,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 980,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,185,597.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135 in the last ninety days. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

