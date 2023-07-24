WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.99 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $64.99 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006919 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,952,902.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

