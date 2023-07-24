Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

