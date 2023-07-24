Workspace Group’s (WKP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.90) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.24) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.38).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 523 ($6.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 492.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.79. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,000.00%.

In other news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($148,599.08). In other Workspace Group news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($148,599.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

