XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Critical Review

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA and Bausch Health Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $6.03 million 30.69 -$17.10 million ($2.63) -6.14 Bausch Health Companies $8.15 billion 0.43 -$225.00 million ($0.98) -9.79

XOMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

60.5% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XOMA and Bausch Health Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bausch Health Companies 0 5 0 0 2.00

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.24%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential downside of 18.32%. Given XOMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -774.65% -20.65% -18.11% Bausch Health Companies -4.38% 381.67% 3.94%

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats XOMA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with various assets. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

