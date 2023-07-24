XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $432,992.51

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $43.43 million and $432,992.51 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,092.55 or 1.00078389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00349697 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $474,150.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.