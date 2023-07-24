YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $35,232.77 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

