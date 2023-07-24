Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

