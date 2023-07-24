Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
NYSE:YRD opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.