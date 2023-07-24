Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,451. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

