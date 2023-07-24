Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.78. 188,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

