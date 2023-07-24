Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Reduced by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up 2.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,188,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.94. 101,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,669. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.