ZClassic Price Tops $0.0541 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $502,677.41 and $30.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00103679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

