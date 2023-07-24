ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 173.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.54% of ZimVie worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 136,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZIMV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.59. 24,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,380. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $225.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZimVie

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.