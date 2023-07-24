Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

