1,074 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average of $208.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

