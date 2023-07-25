10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.22

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 148742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares in the company, valued at $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,523. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

