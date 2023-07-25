13,322 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 793,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,398,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 52,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

