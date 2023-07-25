204,911 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 204,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 4,322,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.